Chef’s Table: Patrick Ryan’s sundried tomato, roast pepper and caramelised red onion focaccia

There’s little that beats freshly baked bread – so try these recipes from expert baker Patrick Ryan of the Firehouse Bakery. The bakery has two outlets in Co Wicklow, where it offers exceptional pastries and bread made in a traditional style with no additives or preservatives. For more, visit thefirehouse.ie.

Sundried tomato, roast pepper and caramelised red onion focaccia; makes one large or two medium loaves

This is a rich...