Chef’s Table: Patrick Ryan’s sundried tomato, roast pepper and caramelised red onion focaccia
This week, expert baker Patrick Ryan of the Firehouse Bakery in Co Wicklow offers up a delicious recipe for bread together with a tasty relish
There’s little that beats freshly baked bread – so try these recipes from expert baker Patrick Ryan of the Firehouse Bakery. The bakery has two outlets in Co Wicklow, where it offers exceptional pastries and bread made in a traditional style with no additives or preservatives. For more, visit thefirehouse.ie.
Sundried tomato, roast pepper and caramelised red onion focaccia; makes one large or two medium loaves
This is a rich...
Subscribe from just €1 for the first month!
What's Included
With any subscription you will have access to
-
Unlimited multi-device access to our iPad, iPhone and Android Apps
-
Unlimited access to our eReader library
-
Exclusive daily insight and opinion seven days a week
-
Create alerts to never miss a subject that matters to you
-
Get access to exclusive offers for subscribers on gifts and experiences
-
Get content from Business Post, Business Post Magazines, Connected, Tatler and Food & Wine
Related Stories
Jordan Mooney on dining out: Happening upon a hidden gem in the heart of Dublin 2
Margadh RHA on Ely Place offers one of the most well-curated and well-priced tasting menus on offer in the capital
Cathal McBride: Choosing a wine to go with pasta? First, you need to consider the sauce
For creamy pasta dishes, think white wines such as chardonnay or verdicchio while sangiovese pairs well with tomato-based sauces
Gillian Nelis on dining out: Orwell Road takes us from the sublime to the dirty delicious
Promising young chef Dan Hannigan has taken a quantum leap forward with food that is exciting, precise and full of flavour
Jordan Mooney on dining out: Bigfan offers a marvellous and well-curated Asian menu
Bigfan on Aungier Street in Dublin 2 is a Hong Kong-style eatery offering a huge variety of well-priced fare