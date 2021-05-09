Chef’s Table: Great ideas for get-togethers
This week, try three recipes from In Good Company, the new cookbook by Sophie Hansen, which comes out next week (Murdoch Books, £20)
Walnut, mustard and caramelised onion tart
Indulgent, yes (there’s a fair amount of butter and cream here) – but completely delicious and always crowd-pleasing? One hundred per cent.
This is a cracker of a recipe and not at all difficult, especially if you use store-bought pastry for the base. The tart will still be wonderful, but the shell won’t be quite as flaky and golden as if you’d made the pastry....
