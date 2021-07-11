Chef’s Table: Bake it cheesy this summer
Whether you prefer yours baked, set or layered for double trouble, pastry chef Louise Lennox has a cheesecake to suit all tastes. For more from Louise, follow her on Twitter at @LouiseLennox_
*
Rhubarb and custard cheesecake jars
The first time I ever tasted a cheesecake served in a jar was at The Pig’s Ear restaurant on Dublin’s Nassau Street. It was such a clever and simple way to serve a cheesecake and also extremely delicious.
Subscribe from just €1 for the first month!
What's Included
With any subscription you will have access to
-
Unlimited multi-device access to our iPad, iPhone and Android Apps
-
Unlimited access to our eReader library
-
Exclusive daily insight and opinion seven days a week
-
Create alerts to never miss a subject that matters to you
-
Get access to exclusive offers for subscribers on gifts and experiences
-
Get content from Business Post, Business Post Magazines, Connected, Tatler and Food & Wine
Related Stories
Sustainable food start-up Harvest Day raises €150k with veggie box venture
Food industry veterans Dermot Murphy and Dave O’Donoghue put €75,000 each into firm which delivers vegetable boxes sourced from local Irish farms
Restaurant review: Seven is still the magic number as Farrell delivers again
The Dublin city centre Mexican eatery's meal kits are topped off by some marvellous margaritas
Chef’s Table: Great ideas for get-togethers
This week, try three recipes from In Good Company, the new cookbook by Sophie Hansen, which comes out next week (Murdoch Books, £20)
Restaurant review: A Chinese takeaway that’s a big hit for fans of the bao
Bigfan hit the spot with an exciting new cocktail and the heavenly flavours of their cook at home bao meal kit