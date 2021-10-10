Subscribe Today
Log In

Food

Chef’s Table: Afternoon tea treats and home comforts

Indulge in afternoon tea at home with these delicious recipes from Edward Hayden. For more information, visit edwardhayden.ie. Photography by Harry Weir, assisted by Brian Clarke

Edward Hayden
10th October, 2021
Chef’s Table: Afternoon tea treats and home comforts

Glazed fruit tart

Although this particular recipe has several different stages and takes a bit of time to make, it is definitely well worth the effort. Perfecting this recipe gives you the chance to evoke a Parisienne patisserie in your own home, and allows your family and friends to enjoy the fruits of your labour.

Ingredients, serves six to eight

Subscribe from just €1 for the first month!

Currency
Log in to continue reading

What's Included

With any subscription you will have access to

  • 971569B3-2C5E-4C45-B798-CEADE16987A8

    Unlimited multi-device access to our iPad, iPhone and Android Apps

  • 099C8662-C57C-42F2-9426-F2F90DF17C8F

    Unlimited access to our eReader library

  • 198AE43B-B9CF-4892-8769-D63C2104BA08

    Exclusive daily insight and opinion seven days a week

  • D8F37B78-25E4-4E4A-A376-4F5789B1564A

    Create alerts to never miss a subject that matters to you

  • B15F2521-37CD-4E02-B898-730A20D39F7F

    Get access to exclusive offers for subscribers on gifts and experiences

  • A564FE02-1AB8-4579-AF9D-BA32A2E5ACA7

    Get content from Business Post, Business Post Magazines, Connected, Tatler and Food & Wine

Share this post

Related Stories

Bunalun, the Irish organic food brand, is headquartered in Bray, Co Wicklow. Picture: Bunalun

Mark Goodman acquires Bunalun Organic for undisclosed sum

Food Eva Short 2 days ago
Roger Duggan, festival director for Taste of Dublin, said it has been a challenge to make sure the festival could take place. Picture: Fergal Phillips

New owner of Taste of Dublin hopes to ‘reimagine’ food festival

Food Rosanna Cooney 1 month ago
Sean O’Sullivan, the venture capitalist and former Dragon’s Den star, said he knows that what he is predicting “sounds crazy”, but that this was not a deterrent.

Ex-Dragon O’Sullivan says eating meat will be a ‘premium’ luxury within decades

Food Rosanna Cooney 2 months ago
Domini Kemp, new resident chef at Food&amp;Wine Magazine with the Business Post

The New Wave

Food Domini Kemp 2 months ago

Follow us

Download the App

For the latest articles wherever you are

Business Post
Business Post

Copyright © 2021 Post Publications Limited. Registered in Ireland: 148865.

Developed by Square1