Chef’s Table: Afternoon tea treats and home comforts
Indulge in afternoon tea at home with these delicious recipes from Edward Hayden. For more information, visit edwardhayden.ie. Photography by Harry Weir, assisted by Brian Clarke
Glazed fruit tart
Although this particular recipe has several different stages and takes a bit of time to make, it is definitely well worth the effort. Perfecting this recipe gives you the chance to evoke a Parisienne patisserie in your own home, and allows your family and friends to enjoy the fruits of your labour.
Ingredients, serves six to eight
Subscribe from just €1 for the first month!
What's Included
With any subscription you will have access to
-
Unlimited multi-device access to our iPad, iPhone and Android Apps
-
Unlimited access to our eReader library
-
Exclusive daily insight and opinion seven days a week
-
Create alerts to never miss a subject that matters to you
-
Get access to exclusive offers for subscribers on gifts and experiences
-
Get content from Business Post, Business Post Magazines, Connected, Tatler and Food & Wine
Related Stories
Mark Goodman acquires Bunalun Organic for undisclosed sum
The food brand was founded in 1999 and achieved revenues of approximately €22 million last year
New owner of Taste of Dublin hopes to ‘reimagine’ food festival
Roger Duggan, who acquired the event in May 2020, says that ‘we're probably the only large event happening this year’
Ex-Dragon O’Sullivan says eating meat will be a ‘premium’ luxury within decades
The US-based venture capitalist has predicted that animal agriculture will be unsupportable in the medium term, necessitating a shift to plant-based solutions
The New Wave
Food&Wine Magazine resident chef Domini Kemp serves up four deliciously achievable summer plates