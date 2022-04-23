Cathal McBride: Choosing a wine to go with pasta? First, you need to consider the sauce
For creamy pasta dishes, think white wines such as chardonnay or verdicchio while sangiovese pairs well with tomato-based sauces
For the Irish home cook, pasta is now surely as important as our traditional potato. It’s a pantry essential, a reliable quick-cook staple that draws on the flavours of seasonal ingredients. What has always appealed to me most about pasta dishes is their marriage between rusticity and refinement.
When it comes to choosing wines for pasta, the most important factor to consider is the sauce. A rich, slow cooked beef ragù, for example,...
Subscribe from just €1 for the first month!
What's Included
With any subscription you will have access to
-
Unlimited multi-device access to our iPad, iPhone and Android Apps
-
Unlimited access to our eReader library
-
Exclusive daily insight and opinion seven days a week
-
Create alerts to never miss a subject that matters to you
-
Get access to exclusive offers for subscribers on gifts and experiences
-
Get content from Business Post, Business Post Magazines, Connected, Tatler and Food & Wine
Related Stories
Gillian Nelis on dining out: Orwell Road takes us from the sublime to the dirty delicious
Promising young chef Dan Hannigan has taken a quantum leap forward with food that is exciting, precise and full of flavour
Jordan Mooney on dining out: Bigfan offers a marvellous and well-curated Asian menu
Bigfan on Aungier Street in Dublin 2 is a Hong Kong-style eatery offering a huge variety of well-priced fare
Chef’s Table: Slow-roasted lamb and pavlova with lemon curd by Mark Treacy, new head chef at Sheen Falls
This week, get ready for Easter with these recipes from Mark Treacy, newly appointed executive head chef at Kenmare’s five-star Sheen Falls Lodge
Red C poll: Only 37% of consumers would pay more for sustainably produced food
Figure flies in face of poll’s other finding that 62% of Irish people believe the sustainability and provenance of food is important