Bord Bia to woo Irish food producers online
The semi-state body is in talks with digital giants like Amazon to ease the transition to a swiftly growing marketplace
Bord Bia has begun working with online giants including Amazon and Alibaba in a bid to encourage more Irish producers onto their platforms.
The semi-state promotional body is working directly with the platforms, which also include Ocado, the listed online supermarket, and Tesco, to develop guidelines for its clients to begin selling across their sprawling online marketplaces.
The move is part of Bord Bia’s new Think Digital programme through which it aims to “unlock the...
