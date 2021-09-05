Wine: How a restaurant supplier tapped into the home market

When Ronan Farrell set up WineLab in 2013, it was strictly a business-to-business venture, supplying wine on tap to restaurants and bars around the greater Dublin area. The pandemic, however, changed all that.

“It happened very quickly, but within two weeks of the first lockdown we were back operating. It started organically, with people texting me looking for some wine to have at home,” Farrell says.

“I’d ask what they liked and how much...