Where to eat in Belfast: From fish and chips, to Michelin-starred meals

Belfast has notions. I blame Paul Rankin, who kicked down the doors of the North’s culinary rubbish and mediocrity by opening Roscoff, which quickly secured the city’s first Michelin star, in 1989.

Since then, Belfast has thought of itself as a culinary capital. Is this stretching things a bit? Of course not. For a small city with 350,000 citizens, its restaurant culture is doing pretty well. Here are 20 of the best...