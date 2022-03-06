Where to eat in Belfast: From fish and chips, to Michelin-starred meals
If the Oscar buzz around Kenneth Branagh’s movie has you itching to visit Belfast, look no further for food recommendations
Belfast has notions. I blame Paul Rankin, who kicked down the doors of the North’s culinary rubbish and mediocrity by opening Roscoff, which quickly secured the city’s first Michelin star, in 1989.
Since then, Belfast has thought of itself as a culinary capital. Is this stretching things a bit? Of course not. For a small city with 350,000 citizens, its restaurant culture is doing pretty well. Here are 20 of the best...
Subscribe from just €1 for the first month!
What's Included
With any subscription you will have access to
-
Unlimited multi-device access to our iPad, iPhone and Android Apps
-
Unlimited access to our eReader library
-
Exclusive daily insight and opinion seven days a week
-
Create alerts to never miss a subject that matters to you
-
Get access to exclusive offers for subscribers on gifts and experiences
-
Get content from Business Post, Business Post Magazines, Connected, Tatler and Food & Wine
Related Stories
Doing the Business: Eva Pau of Asia Market on the firm’s 40 years in Dublin
With Irish food shoppers more adventurous than ever, the Pau family is seeing demand grow for its range of Asian staples
The Secret Restaurateur: ‘The unpleasant, yet unavoidable, fact is that substantial price rises are coming for diners’
This month, our industry insider explains why steaks for €30 and bottles of wine for under €40 are likely to become things of the past
Kitchen confidential: design notes for your next dinner party
Elaine Prendeville’s edit of stylish extras for entertaining, plus the Dublin 8 company making a hero of the humble houseplant
24 hours in Belfast: Jordan Mooney on where to stay, eat, drink and visit
Take a whistle-stop tour of a city with lots to offer to visitors