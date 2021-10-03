Vintage Shopping
Classic wines have had their battles with the fashion police over the decades, but Mick O’Connell has chosen a selection that is worthy of your dinner table
Piper-Heidsieck Cuvée Brut Champagne
€65 from O’Briens, Carry Out and stockists nationwide (90)
A brand that has gone in and out of fashion over the years, its ownership changed in 2011, heralding a revival of fortunes befitting a heritage dating back to 1785. Expect crisp green apples and toasted brioche notes.
