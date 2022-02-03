Vintage idea: A subscription business is seeking to offer quality wines at lower prices
WineSpark aims to directly connect winemakers with customers
Eamon FitzGerald didn’t have to look too far for inspiration for the business he set up during lockdown - it was on his own doorstep.
Having returned to Ireland six months before the start of the pandemic after several years in the wine business in England, he decided to treat his neighbours to outdoor, socially-distanced wine tastings.
“I had loads of wine samples in the house, but obviously I couldn’t have people over...
Subscribe from just €1 for the first month!
What's Included
With any subscription you will have access to
-
Unlimited multi-device access to our iPad, iPhone and Android Apps
-
Unlimited access to our eReader library
-
Exclusive daily insight and opinion seven days a week
-
Create alerts to never miss a subject that matters to you
-
Get access to exclusive offers for subscribers on gifts and experiences
-
Get content from Business Post, Business Post Magazines, Connected, Tatler and Food & Wine
Related Stories
Table for Two: Domini Kemp’s Valentine’s Day feast includes steak with sticky bourbon sauce and a truffle cheese fondue
After consuming this entire meal, you may end up in a food coma, but that’s still a lot more romantic than heart-shaped chocolates and red roses.
How a café in Greystones is serving up life-changing opportunities
Rise at the Cove is offering men dealing with addiction issues a chance to re-enter the community and develop new skills
The secret restaurateur: I found a talented chef I hired sleeping in a shed at the back of the restaurant
Without access to appropriate housing it is difficult to perform well at your job, to manage stress and stay healthy and to fulfil your personal life goals
Chef’s Table: A sweet start to the new year
These delicious desserts come from Brian and Tara Beattie, the couple behind catering company The Caterers, who are known for their passion for seasonal, local ingredients and dedication to restaurant-quality food. For more information, go to thecaterers.ie