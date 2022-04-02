Travel: Afternoon tea less ordinary and top-notch cocktails at Haddington House

The suburbs of south county Dublin are not where you would expect to find a cocktail bar that wouldn’t be out of place in a five star hotel in a European capital city. But for Fla Larkin, it’s another way of making his hotel in Dun Laoghaire stand out from the crowd.

Haddington House, which is located in four converted Victorian townhouses overlooking Dun Laoghaire harbour, includes 45 bedrooms, the popular...