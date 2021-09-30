Subscribe Today
The Secret Restaurateur: ‘Our industry seems to be on a mission to destroy its image’

The message reaching the public is that we blame workers for our woes, with the subtext that some of them are social welfare cheats

Public relations is hugely important for restaurants. Great food and service mean nothing if you cannot create a positive public image of an interesting, popular and well-run place to eat.

But no matter how well we run our individual restaurants, the reality is that the acts of a few in our industry can still tarnish our image, affecting our ability to attract customers and — crucially — to recruit the teams we need to achieve...

