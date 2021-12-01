Subscribe Today
The Secret Restaurateur: How Amazon has become an unlikely threat to staff retention

The hospitality industry is struggling to hold onto staff against a myriad of challenges — and now the tech giant is offering pay and bonuses which will tempt many workers to its Dublin operation

Business Post
1st December, 2021
‘When behemoths like Amazon raise wages or add perks, the effects ripple beyond retail and into hospitality and other low pay industries’

As we approach Christmas, I worry about two things in equal measure. I worry that my core staff will leave and I won’t be able to fill vacant positions, and I worry that business levels will fall away due to Covid anxiety. That these two concerns can co-exist side by side is a tragic irony.

Amidst the real risk of financial ruin, I need to somehow retain my team. The labour shortage is...

