The interiors edit: The Kitchen barstools that are actually comfortable and Ottolenghi’s Feast dinnerware

Now that we can have more bums on seats? Time to consider the latter. Kitchen barstools can be tricky, being either too noisy, too clunky, too uncomfortable or all three. These ‘Hyg’ barstools buck that trend, though, scoring top marks for true, second-bottle-of-wine comfort, classic design and a lovely range of colours.

Designed by Simon Legald for Normann Copenhagen, they are available in white, black and olive green at Arnotts, priced €289 each,...