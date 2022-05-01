Subscribe Today
Log In

Food and Wine

The Insider: Elaine Prendeville’s top interiors picks, including the sparkling water maker you never knew you needed

Your monthly round-up of all that’s hot in the world of kitchen interiors and gadgets

Elaine Prendeville

 @elprendeville
1st May, 2022
The Insider: Elaine Prendeville’s top interiors picks, including the sparkling water maker you never knew you needed

Plenty of front

Monika and Mick Born started with a problem: when they first moved in together, their interior design taste far exceeded their decorating budget. Savvy Scandinavians that they are, a solution was quickly found: take IKEA furniture frames and ‘front’ them with designs of their own specification. Today as Superfront they manufacture fronts, sides, tops, handles and legs for IKEA cabinets, while rave press reviews have seen the range expand to...

Subscribe from just €1 for the first month!

Currency
Log in to continue reading

What's Included

With any subscription you will have access to

  • 971569B3-2C5E-4C45-B798-CEADE16987A8

    Unlimited multi-device access to our iPad, iPhone and Android Apps

  • 099C8662-C57C-42F2-9426-F2F90DF17C8F

    Unlimited access to our eReader library

  • 198AE43B-B9CF-4892-8769-D63C2104BA08

    Exclusive daily insight and opinion seven days a week

  • D8F37B78-25E4-4E4A-A376-4F5789B1564A

    Create alerts to never miss a subject that matters to you

  • B15F2521-37CD-4E02-B898-730A20D39F7F

    Get access to exclusive offers for subscribers on gifts and experiences

  • A564FE02-1AB8-4579-AF9D-BA32A2E5ACA7

    Get content from Business Post, Business Post Magazines, Connected, Tatler and Food & Wine

Share this post

Related Stories

Enjoy a Derry Girls-themed afternoon tea - complete with Tayto sandwiches and cream horns - in the city this month

Bite Size: Your guide to what’s hot in food and drink this month

Food and Wine Gillian Nelis
Artichoke cakes with hollandaise, celeriac remoulade and poached eggs. Picture: Dean Carroll

Recipes: Domini Kemp’s best ever brunch dishes will set you up for the long weekend

Food and Wine Domini Kemp
Christine Walsh from Éan in Galway: ‘I’ve read The Art of Fermentation by Sandor Katz back to front a few times’. Picture: Nathalie Marquez Courteney

Read them and eat: Ireland’s top chefs pick their favourite cookbooks

Food and Wine Alex Meehan
Siobhán Ní Gháirbhith of St Tola: “People have said ‘why don’t you move increase your production and set up a bigger premises?’ I’ve always said no.” Picture: Kirsty Lyons

The good life: Siobhán Ní Gháirbhith of St Tola cheese on building a sustainable business, and life with 200 goats

Food and Wine Brenda McCormick

Follow us

Download the App

For the latest articles wherever you are

Business Post
Business Post

Copyright © 2022 Post Publications Limited. Registered in Ireland: 148865.

Developed by Square1