The Insider: Elaine Prendeville’s top interiors picks, including the sparkling water maker you never knew you needed

Plenty of front

Monika and Mick Born started with a problem: when they first moved in together, their interior design taste far exceeded their decorating budget. Savvy Scandinavians that they are, a solution was quickly found: take IKEA furniture frames and ‘front’ them with designs of their own specification. Today as Superfront they manufacture fronts, sides, tops, handles and legs for IKEA cabinets, while rave press reviews have seen the range expand to...