Subscribe Today
Log In

Food and Wine

The good life: Siobhán Ní Gháirbhith of St Tola cheese on building a sustainable business, and life with 200 goats

The woman behind one of Ireland’s best-known food brands tells Brenda McCormick why she won’t expand for expansion’s sake

Brenda McCormick
29th April, 2022
The good life: Siobhán Ní Gháirbhith of St Tola cheese on building a sustainable business, and life with 200 goats
Siobhán Ní Gháirbhith of St Tola: “People have said ‘why don’t you move increase your production and set up a bigger premises?’ I’ve always said no.” Picture: Kirsty Lyons

When opportunity comes knocking it's worth taking a leap of faith - even if it involves leaving a safe, pensionable job to go and work with goats. Luckily for Siobhán Ní Gháirbhith and St Tola, an artisan Irish goats cheese, the leap proved to be a very successful one.

It saw Ní Gháirbhith take a much-loved Irish product created by Meg and Derrick Gordon in the 1970s and transform it...

Subscribe from just €1 for the first month!

Currency
Log in to continue reading

What's Included

With any subscription you will have access to

  • 971569B3-2C5E-4C45-B798-CEADE16987A8

    Unlimited multi-device access to our iPad, iPhone and Android Apps

  • 099C8662-C57C-42F2-9426-F2F90DF17C8F

    Unlimited access to our eReader library

  • 198AE43B-B9CF-4892-8769-D63C2104BA08

    Exclusive daily insight and opinion seven days a week

  • D8F37B78-25E4-4E4A-A376-4F5789B1564A

    Create alerts to never miss a subject that matters to you

  • B15F2521-37CD-4E02-B898-730A20D39F7F

    Get access to exclusive offers for subscribers on gifts and experiences

  • A564FE02-1AB8-4579-AF9D-BA32A2E5ACA7

    Get content from Business Post, Business Post Magazines, Connected, Tatler and Food & Wine

Share this post

Related Stories

Christine Walsh from Éan in Galway: ‘I’ve read The Art of Fermentation by Sandor Katz back to front a few times’. Picture: Nathalie Marquez Courteney

Read them and eat: Ireland’s top chefs pick their favourite cookbooks

Food and Wine Alex Meehan
Peter-Allan Finlayson in his vineyard in the Hemel en Aarde area of South Africa: “his chardonnay is a brilliant example of what can be achieved on cooler plots”

Mick O’Connell on wine: It’s time for chardonnay to shine once again

Food and Wine Mick O'Connell
Restaurateurs tend to suffer from a unique form of spatial dysphoria when it comes to their dining rooms. Picture: Getty

The secret restaurateur: Why size matters in our business

Food and Wine The secret restaurateur
Anthony Sheehy of Irish Whiskey Auctions set up the company with his wife Katie in 2018.

Oisin Davis on spirits: The lucrative world of online Irish whiskey auctions

Food and Wine Oisin Davis

Follow us

Download the App

For the latest articles wherever you are

Business Post
Business Post

Copyright © 2022 Post Publications Limited. Registered in Ireland: 148865.

Developed by Square1