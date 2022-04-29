The good life: Siobhán Ní Gháirbhith of St Tola cheese on building a sustainable business, and life with 200 goats

When opportunity comes knocking it's worth taking a leap of faith - even if it involves leaving a safe, pensionable job to go and work with goats. Luckily for Siobhán Ní Gháirbhith and St Tola, an artisan Irish goats cheese, the leap proved to be a very successful one.

It saw Ní Gháirbhith take a much-loved Irish product created by Meg and Derrick Gordon in the 1970s and transform it...