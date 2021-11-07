The circular economy

At a time when speciality coffee has gone truly mainstream, one Irish roastery has taken things a step further by investing in coffee farms in Brazil.

Full Circle Roasters, based on Grantham Place in Dublin 8, has put money directly into the pockets of small-scale growers in São João, Sitio Monte Alto and Fazenda Canta Galo, with the goal of safeguarding the viability of coffee in the country, and protecting the livelihoods of farmers in...