Taste Maker: Sean Collender of Kinara Group on quirkiness, tennis and the joys of true hospitality

Sean Collender is co-owner with Shoaib Yunus of Kinara Group, the award-winning Pakistani and Eastern cuisine restaurant group in Dublin that comprises Kinara in Clontarf, Kajjal in Malahide and Kinara Kitchen in Ranelagh. Having first connected over a dinner in Dublin’s Khyber Tandoori, where Yunus was a manager at that time, in 2021 Collender and Yunus celebrated 20 years in business together.

What was your earliest ambition?

To fly a plane.