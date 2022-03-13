Taste Maker: Sean Collender of Kinara Group on quirkiness, tennis and the joys of true hospitality
The co-owner of the award-winning restaurant group on how he’s looking forward to getting back to hosting at music festivals, now that lockdowns are over
Sean Collender is co-owner with Shoaib Yunus of Kinara Group, the award-winning Pakistani and Eastern cuisine restaurant group in Dublin that comprises Kinara in Clontarf, Kajjal in Malahide and Kinara Kitchen in Ranelagh. Having first connected over a dinner in Dublin’s Khyber Tandoori, where Yunus was a manager at that time, in 2021 Collender and Yunus celebrated 20 years in business together.
What was your earliest ambition?
To fly a plane.
Subscribe from just €1 for the first month!
What's Included
With any subscription you will have access to
-
Unlimited multi-device access to our iPad, iPhone and Android Apps
-
Unlimited access to our eReader library
-
Exclusive daily insight and opinion seven days a week
-
Create alerts to never miss a subject that matters to you
-
Get access to exclusive offers for subscribers on gifts and experiences
-
Get content from Business Post, Business Post Magazines, Connected, Tatler and Food & Wine
Related Stories
Chef’s Table: Firehouse Bakery’s Patrick Ryan on rustic baguettes and enrinched white bread
Let to make an everyday loaf and discover the benefits of an overnight poolish
In The Kitchen with Grainne O’Keefe of Mae in Dublin: ‘I was really curious about flavours, because we never went to restaurants growing up’
The Food&Wine Young Chef of the Year on running her own business, why Chapter One is her favourite restaurant, and the importance of mentors
Cathal McBride: It’s time to discover the fresh and exuberant tastes of orange wine
Orange wines are simply white wines made in the style of reds to produce more tannic features
Taste Maker: Liath owner Damien Grey on noodles, tweezers and going slow
The owner of the Dublin restaurant tells Nadine O’Regan about how he’s coping with two Michelin stars