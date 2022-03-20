Taste maker: Gaz Smith of Michael’s seafood restaurant on empathy, the joy of new socks and learning to switch off

Owner of Michael’s seafood restaurant and Little Mike’s in Mount Merrion in Dublin (michaels.ie), Gaz Smith recently celebrated his fifth year in business. His cookbook with Rick Higgins, And For Mains, is also available now, showcasing 60 or so recipes, with everything from seafood to steak covered, in a narrative that is as cheerfully consumable as the dishes themselves.

What was your earliest ambition?

To be self-sufficient. I never...