Subscribe Today
Log In

Food and Wine

Spirit of innovation

Joe McNamee uncovers the story behind Origin Spirits and Patrick Shelley, its creator

Joe McNamee - avatar

Joe McNamee

5th December, 2021
Spirit of innovation
Patrick Shelley, founder of Origin Spirits: ‘I’m the first to admit we were probably about two or three years ahead of the curve when we first launched’

Patrick Shelley is living proof that nice guys don’t always finish last in business, for he is one of the nicest, most decent and refined souls you might encounter in the world of Irish food and beverages, and that opinion is widely held.

Furthermore, his innate modesty means he will squirm with embarrassment at that previous sentence for he and the limelight rarely meet and that is entirely of his own design.

Shelley...

Subscribe from just €1 for the first month!

Currency
Log in to continue reading

What's Included

With any subscription you will have access to

  • 971569B3-2C5E-4C45-B798-CEADE16987A8

    Unlimited multi-device access to our iPad, iPhone and Android Apps

  • 099C8662-C57C-42F2-9426-F2F90DF17C8F

    Unlimited access to our eReader library

  • 198AE43B-B9CF-4892-8769-D63C2104BA08

    Exclusive daily insight and opinion seven days a week

  • D8F37B78-25E4-4E4A-A376-4F5789B1564A

    Create alerts to never miss a subject that matters to you

  • B15F2521-37CD-4E02-B898-730A20D39F7F

    Get access to exclusive offers for subscribers on gifts and experiences

  • A564FE02-1AB8-4579-AF9D-BA32A2E5ACA7

    Get content from Business Post, Business Post Magazines, Connected, Tatler and Food & Wine

Share this post

Related Stories

Simply Better Heritage Bronze fresh Irish-reared turkey breast with cranberry, apricot and clementine stuffing

A taste of Christmas

Commercial Reports Business Post
Get your Christmas Day celebrations off to a sparkling start with a glass of Champagne. Picture: Gregory Lee/stock.adobe.com

Christmas Day Wine Pairings

Commercial Reports Business Post
Raise a glass of the finest wine at the dinner table this Christmas

The big Christmas wine guide

Food and Wine Mick O'Connell
Look no further for a guaranteed crowd-pleaser. Picture: Getty Images/iStockphoto

The Food&Wine Festive Wine Advisory

Food and Wine Cathal McBride

Follow us

Download the App

For the latest articles wherever you are

Business Post
Business Post

Copyright © 2021 Post Publications Limited. Registered in Ireland: 148865.

Developed by Square1