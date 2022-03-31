Recipes: Domini Kemp’s goat’s cheese fritters, roast and spiced lamb, and zingy lemon and fennel posset

One-pot wonders and things that can get lashed in the oven always have a place in my heart. The resulting alchemy of heat and liquid, combined to render protein into something delicious and unctuous, is an eternal source of pleasure.

For me, this lamb dish goes one step further. It is primarily (and blatantly) based on a Tom Kerridge recipe of harissa-rubbed lamb leg, but I’ve upped the ante ever so slightly by adding a...