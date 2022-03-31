Subscribe Today
Log In

Food and Wine

Recipes: Domini Kemp’s goat’s cheese fritters, roast and spiced lamb, and zingy lemon and fennel posset

The Middle East provides the inspiration for this feast of flavours

Domini Kemp
31st March, 2022
Recipes: Domini Kemp’s goat’s cheese fritters, roast and spiced lamb, and zingy lemon and fennel posset
Goat’s cheese and raisin fritters. Picture: Dean Carroll

One-pot wonders and things that can get lashed in the oven always have a place in my heart. The resulting alchemy of heat and liquid, combined to render protein into something delicious and unctuous, is an eternal source of pleasure.

For me, this lamb dish goes one step further. It is primarily (and blatantly) based on a Tom Kerridge recipe of harissa-rubbed lamb leg, but I’ve upped the ante ever so slightly by adding a...

Subscribe from just €1 for the first month!

Currency
Log in to continue reading

What's Included

With any subscription you will have access to

  • 971569B3-2C5E-4C45-B798-CEADE16987A8

    Unlimited multi-device access to our iPad, iPhone and Android Apps

  • 099C8662-C57C-42F2-9426-F2F90DF17C8F

    Unlimited access to our eReader library

  • 198AE43B-B9CF-4892-8769-D63C2104BA08

    Exclusive daily insight and opinion seven days a week

  • D8F37B78-25E4-4E4A-A376-4F5789B1564A

    Create alerts to never miss a subject that matters to you

  • B15F2521-37CD-4E02-B898-730A20D39F7F

    Get access to exclusive offers for subscribers on gifts and experiences

  • A564FE02-1AB8-4579-AF9D-BA32A2E5ACA7

    Get content from Business Post, Business Post Magazines, Connected, Tatler and Food & Wine

Share this post

Related Stories

Colin Hession of L Mulligan Grocer in Dublin: ‘We are looking for balance and sustainability across everything.’ Picture: Fergal Ward

Oisin Davis on spirits: Why aren’t more venues championing Irish drinks?

Food and Wine Oisin Davis
Forest Avenue Deli and Wine Bar, Sussex Terrace, Dublin 4: beat a path to its door without delay. Picture: Fergal Phillips

Gillian Nelis on dining out: At Forest Avenue, a fruitful forage delivers a full range of fabulous flavours

Food and Wine Gillian Nelis
Shauna Froydenlund, a Derry native and joint chef-patron at Marcus at The Berkeley hotel in Knightsbridge: ‘There’s always something Irish on the menu’

London calling: The Irish chefs making their mark on the English capital’s food scene

Food and Wine Ali Dunworth
Paula Stakelum in the Connaught Room at Ashford Castle in Co Mayo. Picture: Elizabeth Toher

In the Kitchen with Paula Stakelum of Red Carnation: ‘I love what I’m doing because it’s a really creative role’

Food and Wine Alex Meehan

Follow us

Download the App

For the latest articles wherever you are

Business Post
Business Post

Copyright © 2022 Post Publications Limited. Registered in Ireland: 148865.

Developed by Square1