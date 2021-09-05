Recipes: Comfort food for autumn appetites

I was recently trying to remember the name of Felicity Cloake’s brilliant cookbook Completely Perfect, which is an absolute must-buy for novice cooks or those flying the nest.

Desperately trying to recollect the title (or even her surname) I lazily Googled “best ever cookbook”. I nearly fell off my chair when, lo and behold, at the very top of the list was Vladimir Putin: Life Coach, complete with a casual pic of the...