Subscribe Today
Log In

Food and Wine

Recipes: A showstopping passionfruit cake and the ultimate chocolate brownie from Limerick’s Braw bakery

Serve up some spectacular bakes with recipes from baker and chocolatier Anna Coffey Lynch

Jordan Mooney
2nd April, 2022
Recipes: A showstopping passionfruit cake and the ultimate chocolate brownie from Limerick’s Braw bakery
Black cocoa and passionfruit cake by Anna Coffey Lynch. Picture: Kirsty Lyons

Like many people, Anna Coffey Lynch turned to baking to alleviate stress. “I was in the final year of my business degree and I was dealing with a lot of anxiety,” Coffey Lynch says. “I started baking as a way to cope with everything, then realised I actually preferred it to business.”

She dropped out of her college course and started to work in hospitality instead, notching up a stint as...

Subscribe from just €1 for the first month!

Currency
Log in to continue reading

What's Included

With any subscription you will have access to

  • 971569B3-2C5E-4C45-B798-CEADE16987A8

    Unlimited multi-device access to our iPad, iPhone and Android Apps

  • 099C8662-C57C-42F2-9426-F2F90DF17C8F

    Unlimited access to our eReader library

  • 198AE43B-B9CF-4892-8769-D63C2104BA08

    Exclusive daily insight and opinion seven days a week

  • D8F37B78-25E4-4E4A-A376-4F5789B1564A

    Create alerts to never miss a subject that matters to you

  • B15F2521-37CD-4E02-B898-730A20D39F7F

    Get access to exclusive offers for subscribers on gifts and experiences

  • A564FE02-1AB8-4579-AF9D-BA32A2E5ACA7

    Get content from Business Post, Business Post Magazines, Connected, Tatler and Food & Wine

Share this post

Related Stories

The Parlour bar at Haddington House in Dun Laoghaire

Travel: Afternoon tea less ordinary and top-notch cocktails at Haddington House

Food and Wine Gillian Nelis
Gearoid Muldowney and Jo Anne Butler of Superfolk

The Insider: Perfect picks for your kitchen and dining room

Food and Wine Elaine Prendeville
Fergus Halpin: ‘The goal is to put small, sustainable producers back at the heart of our food system.’ Photo: Marin Bramblett

Doing the Business: Fergus Halpin of Harvest Day wants to put sustainable Irish produce back on the nation’s tables

Food and Wine Jordan Mooney
Goat’s cheese and raisin fritters. Picture: Dean Carroll

Recipes: Domini Kemp’s goat’s cheese fritters, roast and spiced lamb, and zingy lemon and fennel posset

Food and Wine Domini Kemp

Follow us

Download the App

For the latest articles wherever you are

Business Post
Business Post

Copyright © 2022 Post Publications Limited. Registered in Ireland: 148865.

Developed by Square1