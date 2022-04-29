Read them and eat: Ireland’s top chefs pick their favourite cookbooks
From classics like Larousse Gastronomique to cutting-edge options like the Etxebarri Cookbook, chefs from around the country tell us about the culinary books they love to read
Christine Walsh, Éan, Galway
The Art of Fermentation by Sandor Katz. I’ve read that book back to front a few times. I also love Harold McGee’s On Food and Cooking, which goes into the science behind cooking, and why certain things have a reaction or work together.
Stevie Toman, Ox, Belfast
