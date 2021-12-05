Pick & mix

1 Kaviari caviar

The caviar of choice at Chapter One by Mickael Viljanen, a tin of Kaviari is surprisingly affordable for such a high-quality luxury and with this kind of intensity of flavour, a little goes a long way. Choose between the sensuality of the amber-coloured, nutty-flavoured Osetra caviar or the umami richness of the olive green-coloured Kristal caviar.

Starting from €28 for 15g, or €48 for 30g, from Saltwater Grocery in Terenure, Dublin...