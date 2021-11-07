‘People come here to eat, not to tell me how good they think I am’
Guillaume Lebrun has spent four decades running the kitchen at Restaurant Patrick Guilbaud, yet remains a low-profile figure. He tells Alex Meehan why he’d rather be in his kitchen than in front of a camera
“Michelin isn’t important to me.
Not at all. I don’t care.”
Guillaume Lebrun looks me straight in the eye and slaps his hand lightly on the table in front of him. Could the man sitting on the terrace of Restaurant Patrick Guilbaud really mean it?
Subscribe from just €1 for the first month!
What's Included
With any subscription you will have access to
-
Unlimited multi-device access to our iPad, iPhone and Android Apps
-
Unlimited access to our eReader library
-
Exclusive daily insight and opinion seven days a week
-
Create alerts to never miss a subject that matters to you
-
Get access to exclusive offers for subscribers on gifts and experiences
-
Get content from Business Post, Business Post Magazines, Connected, Tatler and Food & Wine
Related Stories
Hit the Road
Your monthly guide to Ireland’s tastiest travel options
Ready, Steady, reset
Aoife Carrigy meets Niall O’Sullivan, who has swapped a busy restaurant on St Stephen’s Green for the historic Killruddery House and Gardens in Wicklow
It takes a village
It’s game season, and the family behind The Village Butcher in Dublin have all the tips and tricks you need to cook and serve it. They share their story, and some of their favourite recipes, with Jordan Mooney
Wine: All roads lead to the Rhône
For Mick O’Connell, nowhere produces syrah quite like the northern Rhône