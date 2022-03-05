Subscribe Today
Oisin Davis on spirits: The whiskey makers seeing the profits of sustainability

The long-term view that is so essential for whiskey makers in terms of business is spilling over into increased efforts to go green

Oisin Davis
5th March, 2022
Jennifer Nickerson of Tipperary Distillery: ‘we aim to minimise our carbon footprint by doing as much as possible on-site’

Some industries only need to consider the immediate or short term gains from their efforts. Those who work in whiskey, however, are acutely aware that they must think in decades to fully reap their rewards.

To begin with, a newly-distilled Irish whiskey must be aged for a minimum of three years before it can be sold. If you are trying to sell aged stocks that are between 12 and 30 years old, you have to...

