Oisin Davis on spirits: The lucrative world of online Irish whiskey auctions

Anyone who has ever watched the Antiques Roadshow will have fantasised about uncovering a prized treasure in their attic, or salvaging some gem from a bruised and battered box filled with family heirlooms at the back of the wardrobe.

But such stereotypical locations may not necessarily be where something so valuable might be - it could be in your drinks cabinet. Vintage, rare and discontinued spirit collectors have found havens in online auction sites, where...