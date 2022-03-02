Mick O’Connell on wine: Some love it, some hate it, but natural wine has evolved and is now most definitely worth your attention
If natural wine is indeed punk, then we are now in the post-punk phase. Its producers have taken the learnings on board but dropped much of the dogma.
I parked the car at the hotel and tried to arrange a taxi, a difficult task at the best of times in rural France. After several attempts and failures, I took off on foot in the drizzle and chill of early February. Half an hour later I arrived at Caves Ackerman, the cellars of the Loire Valley sparkling wine pioneer, but I wasn’t there to taste fizz.
The cellars of Cave Ackerman run...
Subscribe from just €1 for the first month!
What's Included
With any subscription you will have access to
-
Unlimited multi-device access to our iPad, iPhone and Android Apps
-
Unlimited access to our eReader library
-
Exclusive daily insight and opinion seven days a week
-
Create alerts to never miss a subject that matters to you
-
Get access to exclusive offers for subscribers on gifts and experiences
-
Get content from Business Post, Business Post Magazines, Connected, Tatler and Food & Wine
Related Stories
Gillian Nelis on dining out: From Italian dumplings to a barley malt panna cotta, Volpe Nera’s versatile dishes are a treat worth sharing
Chef Barry Sun opened the restaurant in Blackrock in Dublin after a highly successful stint in the kitchen at Etto on Merrion Row.
Taste maker: Sommelier Philip Dunne on freezing time and the comfort of fluffy naan bread
The group sommelier with the Doyle Collection tells Nadine O’Regan about his favourite things, the best advice he ever got and the guests he’d invite to his fantasy dinner party
Chef’s Table: Butter chicken and chocolate chip pancakes from Ethna Reynolds of Nook
This week, get in the mood for Valentine’s Day with these romantic recipes
In the Kitchen with Kevin Burke of Library Street: ‘The reviewers got the idea of the place, which was very satisfying’
Library Street may be generating headlines as Dublin’s hottest new restaurant, but chef Kevin Burke says he’s not feeling any pressure