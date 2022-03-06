‘It’s been such an adventure’: Kevin Keenan of the Glendalough Distillery on its new Japanese-inspired whiskey
The island of Hokkaido provided the inspiration - and the wood - for the Glendalough Distillery’s latest whiskey. Jordan Mooney
Kevin Keenan first heard about mizunara oak in 2014. “Ireland’s whiskey don’t specify that you need to use oak for aging,” Keenan, the co-founder of the Glendalough Distillery in Co Wicklow, says.
“At the time we had just released a double barrel whiskey that had been aged in bourbon casks, then finished in sherry casks. It was a really lovely whiskey but I felt that everyone was doing the same...
Subscribe from just €1 for the first month!
What's Included
With any subscription you will have access to
-
Unlimited multi-device access to our iPad, iPhone and Android Apps
-
Unlimited access to our eReader library
-
Exclusive daily insight and opinion seven days a week
-
Create alerts to never miss a subject that matters to you
-
Get access to exclusive offers for subscribers on gifts and experiences
-
Get content from Business Post, Business Post Magazines, Connected, Tatler and Food & Wine
Related Stories
Doing the Business: Eva Pau of Asia Market on the firm’s 40 years in Dublin
With Irish food shoppers more adventurous than ever, the Pau family is seeing demand grow for its range of Asian staples
The Secret Restaurateur: ‘The unpleasant, yet unavoidable, fact is that substantial price rises are coming for diners’
This month, our industry insider explains why steaks for €30 and bottles of wine for under €40 are likely to become things of the past
Kitchen confidential: design notes for your next dinner party
Elaine Prendeville’s edit of stylish extras for entertaining, plus the Dublin 8 company making a hero of the humble houseplant
24 hours in Belfast: Jordan Mooney on where to stay, eat, drink and visit
Take a whistle-stop tour of a city with lots to offer to visitors