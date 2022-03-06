‘It’s been such an adventure’: Kevin Keenan of the Glendalough Distillery on its new Japanese-inspired whiskey

Kevin Keenan first heard about mizunara oak in 2014. “Ireland’s whiskey don’t specify that you need to use oak for aging,” Keenan, the co-founder of the Glendalough Distillery in Co Wicklow, says.

“At the time we had just released a double barrel whiskey that had been aged in bourbon casks, then finished in sherry casks. It was a really lovely whiskey but I felt that everyone was doing the same...