In the Kitchen with Paula Stakelum of Red Carnation: ‘I love what I’m doing because it’s a really creative role’

Anyone who wants to consider themselves knowledgeable about pastry and dessert chefs in Ireland needs to know Paula Stakelum. Her Instagram page is a window into a world of chocolatey goodness, and her work as executive head pastry chef at Ashford Castle in Cong in Co Mayo has long attracted attention for its inventiveness and flavour.

That inventiveness has paid off for Stakelum, who in December 2021 took up a new role as director of...