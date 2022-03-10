In The Kitchen with Grainne O’Keefe of Mae in Dublin: ‘I was really curious about flavours, because we never went to restaurants growing up’

Some chefs come from a long line of keen cooks, or from families where cook books were common and meals varied. But to say that Grainne O’Keefe didn’t come from a background like that would be something of an understatement.

“We weren’t a foodie family,” says O’Keefe, who was brought up in Blanchardstown in west Dublin in the 1990s. “I grew up with Findus crispy pancakes, waffles and beans, and things...