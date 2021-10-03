In the Kitchen: French flair on the Dublin coast

Favourite ingredient? Butter. Favourite gadget? A mini whisk, for adding butter. If there was any question that I am talking to a classical French chef, then five minutes on the phone with Jérôme Fernandes is enough to dispel all doubt.

Fernandes is the chef patron of one of Dublin’s longest continually-operating restaurants. The Guinea Pig in Dalkey

was first opened in 1957, with the Frenchman taking over as owner...