In the Kitchen: French flair on the Dublin coast
Jérôme Fernandes tells Alex Meehan how taking over a long-established restaurant in Dalkey, Co Dublin, reinforced his love for French classical cooking with great Irish produce
Favourite ingredient? Butter. Favourite gadget? A mini whisk, for adding butter. If there was any question that I am talking to a classical French chef, then five minutes on the phone with Jérôme Fernandes is enough to dispel all doubt.
Fernandes is the chef patron of one of Dublin’s longest continually-operating restaurants. The Guinea Pig in Dalkey
was first opened in 1957, with the Frenchman taking over as owner...
Subscribe from just €1 for the first month!
What's Included
With any subscription you will have access to
-
Unlimited multi-device access to our iPad, iPhone and Android Apps
-
Unlimited access to our eReader library
-
Exclusive daily insight and opinion seven days a week
-
Create alerts to never miss a subject that matters to you
-
Get access to exclusive offers for subscribers on gifts and experiences
-
Get content from Business Post, Business Post Magazines, Connected, Tatler and Food & Wine
Related Stories
A starry history
Michelin has been rating Irish restaurants since 1974. Alex Meehan talks to Declan Ryan, who won a star that year, and others about what the accolade meant for them
Beginner’s Luck
He’s one of Ireland’s best-loved chefs, and now Neven Maguire is taking cooking back to basics, writes Brenda McCormick
Ten modern classic hits from the Irish kitchen
Aoife Carrigy celebrates ten modern Irish dishes capable of standing the test of time
Bitesize
Your guide to all things new in food and drink this month