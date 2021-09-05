Hit the Road: your guide the tastiest travel options
Your monthly guide to Ireland’s tastiest travel options
Gillian NelisManaging Editor @gnelis
If you’re after a luxurious autumn break with a strong focus on food, Ashford Castle in Cong, Co Mayo has the solution. The Taste of Ireland package includes two nights accommodation with breakfast, plus three dining experiences: a five-course meal in the elegant George V restaurant, a three-course dinner of more traditional Irish cuisine in the Dungeon, and afternoon tea in the Connaught Room. All ingredients used are locally and seasonally sourced, including Andarl Farm,...
Subscribe from just €1 for the first month!
What's Included
With any subscription you will have access to
-
Unlimited multi-device access to our iPad, iPhone and Android Apps
-
Unlimited access to our eReader library
-
Exclusive daily insight and opinion seven days a week
-
Create alerts to never miss a subject that matters to you
-
Get access to exclusive offers for subscribers on gifts and experiences
-
Get content from Business Post, Business Post Magazines, Connected, Tatler and Food & Wine
Related Stories
BiteSIZE
Your guide to all things new in food and drink this month
Irish blood, French wine
Róisín Curley, a native of Mayo, is producing incredible wines in Burgundy
Modern manors: Mike Tweedie of The Oak Room at Adare
The executive head chef at Adare Manor’s fine dining restaurant says great Irish produce allows him to satisfy his discerning international clientele