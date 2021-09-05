Hit the Road: your guide the tastiest travel options

If you’re after a luxurious autumn break with a strong focus on food, Ashford Castle in Cong, Co Mayo has the solution. The Taste of Ireland package includes two nights accommodation with breakfast, plus three dining experiences: a five-course meal in the elegant George V restaurant, a three-course dinner of more traditional Irish cuisine in the Dungeon, and afternoon tea in the Connaught Room. All ingredients used are locally and seasonally sourced, including Andarl Farm,...