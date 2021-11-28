Good to the last drop: the best festive wine gifts
Picking a fine wine as a Christmas gift can be something of a minefield, so let this comprehensive round-up be your guide
As Andy Williams’s dulcet tones reliably inform us, it is indeed the most wonderful time of the year. Somehow, though, I suspect the velvet-voiced crooner was not under the modern-day burden of having to find that “perfect bottle” for a Christmas present.
Deciding what to give and to whom can be a stressful business, but fret not – I have compiled a comprehensive list of wines, spirits and grape-related gift options...
Subscribe from just €1 for the first month!
What's Included
With any subscription you will have access to
-
Unlimited multi-device access to our iPad, iPhone and Android Apps
-
Unlimited access to our eReader library
-
Exclusive daily insight and opinion seven days a week
-
Create alerts to never miss a subject that matters to you
-
Get access to exclusive offers for subscribers on gifts and experiences
-
Get content from Business Post, Business Post Magazines, Connected, Tatler and Food & Wine
Related Stories
Chef’s Table: Winter warmers to please the palate
Indulge yourself with these dishes from Gaz Smith of Michael’s and award-winning butcher Rick Higgins – they're ideal for cold winter days
Chef’s Table: A trio of winning winter warmers
Soothe your soul and warm your heart with these wholesome dishes from Wade Murphy of 1826 Adare – they’re perfect for cool days
Business Post’s Food&Wine wins best magazine gong at Irish Food Writing Awards
The publication is available free with the Business Post on the first Sunday of every month
‘People come here to eat, not to tell me how good they think I am’
Guillaume Lebrun has spent four decades running the kitchen at Restaurant Patrick Guilbaud, yet remains a low-profile figure. He tells Alex Meehan why he’d rather be in his kitchen than in front of a camera