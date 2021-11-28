Good to the last drop: the best festive wine gifts

As Andy Williams’s dulcet tones reliably inform us, it is indeed the most wonderful time of the year. Somehow, though, I suspect the velvet-voiced crooner was not under the modern-day burden of having to find that “perfect bottle” for a Christmas present.

Deciding what to give and to whom can be a stressful business, but fret not – I have compiled a comprehensive list of wines, spirits and grape-related gift options...