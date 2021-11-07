Game On
Domini Kemp, our resident chef, shares some of her favourite game recipes for you to try this November
Tis the season to be…gamey. I’m not quite jolly yet, but we are hurtling towards Santa season and with the evenings closing in and everything feeling a lot less al fresco, I was quite delighted to be making ragu again.
This venison one is a cracker and even if you’re not partial to game, the addition of dark chocolate and raisins will add sweet, rich luxuriousness to the never-ending magic that...
Subscribe from just €1 for the first month!
What's Included
With any subscription you will have access to
-
Unlimited multi-device access to our iPad, iPhone and Android Apps
-
Unlimited access to our eReader library
-
Exclusive daily insight and opinion seven days a week
-
Create alerts to never miss a subject that matters to you
-
Get access to exclusive offers for subscribers on gifts and experiences
-
Get content from Business Post, Business Post Magazines, Connected, Tatler and Food & Wine
Related Stories
Hit the Road
Your monthly guide to Ireland’s tastiest travel options
Ready, Steady, reset
Aoife Carrigy meets Niall O’Sullivan, who has swapped a busy restaurant on St Stephen’s Green for the historic Killruddery House and Gardens in Wicklow
It takes a village
It’s game season, and the family behind The Village Butcher in Dublin have all the tips and tricks you need to cook and serve it. They share their story, and some of their favourite recipes, with Jordan Mooney
Wine: All roads lead to the Rhône
For Mick O’Connell, nowhere produces syrah quite like the northern Rhône