Doing the Business: Frank Hederman and Caroline Workman on forty years of smoking top quality fish in Cork

Frank Hederman and Caroline Workman have a lot to be proud of. This husband-and-wife team are the founder and general manager respectively of the Belvelly Smokehouse, where their private clientele list includes rock bands and royalty, movie stars and ambassadors.

Heavyweight chefs like Rick Stein and Richard Corrigan, as well as international food writers, have long championed Belvelly's exceptional beech-smoked salmon, which was also served at a banquet to mark Queen Elizabeth’s 80th birthday....