Subscribe Today
Log In

Food and Wine

Doing the Business: Fergus Halpin of Harvest Day wants to put sustainable Irish produce back on the nation’s tables

Founded during the pandemic, the box delivery service is still going strong and has added some extra services along the way

Jordan Mooney
1st April, 2022
Doing the Business: Fergus Halpin of Harvest Day wants to put sustainable Irish produce back on the nation’s tables
Fergus Halpin: ‘The goal is to put small, sustainable producers back at the heart of our food system.’ Photo: Marin Bramblett

While many businesses were created during the Covid-19 pandemic, there are few that were born during a mandatory quarantine. But for Fergus Halpin, a two-week stint in the spare room of his parents’ house was all he needed to create what would become Harvest Day.

“I had been travelling and living in Australia for about three years, but then the pandemic hit and drove me back home again. It was April 2020, right when...

Subscribe from just €1 for the first month!

Currency
Log in to continue reading

What's Included

With any subscription you will have access to

  • 971569B3-2C5E-4C45-B798-CEADE16987A8

    Unlimited multi-device access to our iPad, iPhone and Android Apps

  • 099C8662-C57C-42F2-9426-F2F90DF17C8F

    Unlimited access to our eReader library

  • 198AE43B-B9CF-4892-8769-D63C2104BA08

    Exclusive daily insight and opinion seven days a week

  • D8F37B78-25E4-4E4A-A376-4F5789B1564A

    Create alerts to never miss a subject that matters to you

  • B15F2521-37CD-4E02-B898-730A20D39F7F

    Get access to exclusive offers for subscribers on gifts and experiences

  • A564FE02-1AB8-4579-AF9D-BA32A2E5ACA7

    Get content from Business Post, Business Post Magazines, Connected, Tatler and Food & Wine

Share this post

Related Stories

Goat’s cheese and raisin fritters. Picture: Dean Carroll

Recipes: Domini Kemp’s goat’s cheese fritters, roast and spiced lamb, and zingy lemon and fennel posset

Food and Wine Domini Kemp
Colin Hession of L Mulligan Grocer in Dublin: ‘We are looking for balance and sustainability across everything.’ Picture: Fergal Ward

Oisin Davis on spirits: Why aren’t more venues championing Irish drinks?

Food and Wine Oisin Davis
Forest Avenue Deli and Wine Bar, Sussex Terrace, Dublin 4: beat a path to its door without delay. Picture: Fergal Phillips

Gillian Nelis on dining out: At Forest Avenue, a fruitful forage delivers a full range of fabulous flavours

Food and Wine Gillian Nelis
Shauna Froydenlund, a Derry native and joint chef-patron at Marcus at The Berkeley hotel in Knightsbridge: ‘There’s always something Irish on the menu’

London calling: The Irish chefs making their mark on the English capital’s food scene

Food and Wine Ali Dunworth

Follow us

Download the App

For the latest articles wherever you are

Business Post
Business Post

Copyright © 2022 Post Publications Limited. Registered in Ireland: 148865.

Developed by Square1