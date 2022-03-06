Doing the Business: Eva Pau of Asia Market on the firm’s 40 years in Dublin

Asia Market is a family business through and through. Founded by brothers Howard, Spencer and Albert Pau in Dublin in 1981 as a basic Asian grocery store, it has grown over forty years to include the original Drury Street store, a larger outlet in Ballymount, a thriving online store and Duck, a Hong Kong-style barbecue restaurant on Fade Street.

Today the firm, which employs 160 staff, is run by Howard Pau and his wife Helen, with...