Dean Carroll on beer: Three festivals to mark on your calender for summer 2022

Festival season is making its triumphant return, and the beer community has never been one to pass on a chance to gather together. Here are a few options to join the community and sample some of the finest beers available this summer.

Happy Days: Organised by Rascals Brewing, the Happy Days food and beer festival takes place in Inchicore in Dublin from Friday April 25 to Sunday May 1. Some of Ireland's top breweries, including...