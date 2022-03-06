Dean Carroll on beer: Shuttle Bucket, Rude Boy and Pursuit of Juicy - your guide to great Irish brews to try this month

The White Hag’s Tangerine Shebeen, ABV 5.7 per cent, €3.42 a can when you buy a pack of 24, thewhitehag.com

Tangerine Shebeen was conceived during the time Covid-19 had us all dreaming of being able to go to the local pub. A collaboration with Round Corner Brewing in England, this IPA delivers what it says on the tin, with bags of tangerine citrus and pineapple on the nose followed by more tangerine...