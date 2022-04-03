Subscribe Today
Log In

Food and Wine

Dean Carroll on beer: A black IPA, an ‘anti-imperial’ stout and a dry-hopped ale to try

This month, our beer columnist is recommending a special stout brewed to help the humanitarian effort in Ukraine

Dean Carroll
3rd April, 2022
Dean Carroll on beer: A black IPA, an ‘anti-imperial’ stout and a dry-hopped ale to try
Proceeds from the sale of Resist, an ‘anti-imperial’ stout, will go to the Red Cross humanitarian effort in Ukraine

There are many things going on in the world that are more important than anything we could write about here. In saying that, we all need a bit of escapism from the news around us. This month offers the opportunity not only to indulge your hobby and drink some tasty beers, but also to give support to our friends in Ukraine.

Resist: Anti-Imperial Stout, 10.5 per cent, €6 for 330ml at all good off-licences

...

Subscribe from just €1 for the first month!

Currency
Log in to continue reading

What's Included

With any subscription you will have access to

  • 971569B3-2C5E-4C45-B798-CEADE16987A8

    Unlimited multi-device access to our iPad, iPhone and Android Apps

  • 099C8662-C57C-42F2-9426-F2F90DF17C8F

    Unlimited access to our eReader library

  • 198AE43B-B9CF-4892-8769-D63C2104BA08

    Exclusive daily insight and opinion seven days a week

  • D8F37B78-25E4-4E4A-A376-4F5789B1564A

    Create alerts to never miss a subject that matters to you

  • B15F2521-37CD-4E02-B898-730A20D39F7F

    Get access to exclusive offers for subscribers on gifts and experiences

  • A564FE02-1AB8-4579-AF9D-BA32A2E5ACA7

    Get content from Business Post, Business Post Magazines, Connected, Tatler and Food & Wine

Share this post

Related Stories

Tempranillo grapes growing on old vines in Ribero del Duero in Spain. Picture: Getty

Mick O’Connell: These six wines made from Old Vines are worth exploring

Food and Wine Mick O'Connell
The Wicklow Arms in Delgany, Co Wicklow: culinary talent and unflappable serving staff. Picture: Fergal Phillips

Gillian Nelis on dining out: Quality offering from a Wicklow eatery that’s steeped in history

Food and Wine Gillian Nelis
Black cocoa and passionfruit cake by Anna Coffey Lynch. Picture: Kirsty Lyons

Recipes: A showstopping passionfruit cake and the ultimate chocolate brownie from Limerick’s Braw bakery

Food and Wine Jordan Mooney
The Parlour bar at Haddington House in Dun Laoghaire

Travel: Afternoon tea less ordinary and top-notch cocktails at Haddington House

Food and Wine Gillian Nelis

Follow us

Download the App

For the latest articles wherever you are

Business Post
Business Post

Copyright © 2022 Post Publications Limited. Registered in Ireland: 148865.

Developed by Square1