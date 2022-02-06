Cristal by the glass, and great food too: What to expect at the refreshed and revamped K Club
Slightly snooty service has been replaced by an attentive, welcoming atmosphere at the famous Kildare resort
In the Blue Martini cocktail bar in The K Club, a bottle of wine is causing quite a stir. It’s not just any old bottle, mind you — it’s a 2012 Cristal from Louis Roederer that Lisa O’Doherty, the resort’s head sommelier, is now able to sell by the glass.
The reason? She has access to Coravin Sparkling, a gadget that aims to do for fine Champagnes what...
Subscribe from just €1 for the first month!
What's Included
With any subscription you will have access to
-
Unlimited multi-device access to our iPad, iPhone and Android Apps
-
Unlimited access to our eReader library
-
Exclusive daily insight and opinion seven days a week
-
Create alerts to never miss a subject that matters to you
-
Get access to exclusive offers for subscribers on gifts and experiences
-
Get content from Business Post, Business Post Magazines, Connected, Tatler and Food & Wine
Related Stories
In the Kitchen with Kevin Burke of Library Street: ‘The reviewers got the idea of the place, which was very satisfying’
Library Street may be generating headlines as Dublin’s hottest new restaurant, but chef Kevin Burke says he’s not feeling any pressure
Oisin Davis on spirits: How to find the Cognac that’s right for you
Don’t know your VSOP from your XO? Here’s all you need to know about this historic French spirit
Bite-Size: Sorbetto, cocktails and aged Beef Wellington
Your guide to all things hot in food and drink this month