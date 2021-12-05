Cocktail of the century

Cocktails have long been symbols of elegance and refined celebration and some are true icons of early twentieth century life, conjuring up images of speakeasies and Hollywood films. Many recipes have been tweaked and refined over the years with expert mixologists and bartenders experimenting with flavours and liquids to suit modern tastes. However, the truly great cocktails – such as the cognac-based Sidecar - are more than the spirits, liqueurs and juices they contain.

“The...