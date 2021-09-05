Chef’s Table: The freshest of fare with a citrus twist
It may be September, but it’s not too late to give your mealtimes a summery feel with these zingy recipes from Ballymaloe-trained chef Ruth Wassel, known for sharing her passion for food through cookery demonstrations, private catering and food styling. Head to
Quinoa is a wonderful nutritious food, cultivated from Ecuador for more than 7,000 years. It is high in amino acids, vitamin B6 and is gluten free. It is also an excellent source of fibre. The rule of thumb is two parts water to one part quinoa.
Ingredients; serves six
250g quinoa
Subscribe from just €1 for the first month!
What's Included
With any subscription you will have access to
-
Unlimited multi-device access to our iPad, iPhone and Android Apps
-
Unlimited access to our eReader library
-
Exclusive daily insight and opinion seven days a week
-
Create alerts to never miss a subject that matters to you
-
Get access to exclusive offers for subscribers on gifts and experiences
-
Get content from Business Post, Business Post Magazines, Connected, Tatler and Food & Wine
Related Stories
BiteSIZE
Your guide to all things new in food and drink this month
Irish blood, French wine
Róisín Curley, a native of Mayo, is producing incredible wines in Burgundy
Modern manors: Mike Tweedie of The Oak Room at Adare
The executive head chef at Adare Manor’s fine dining restaurant says great Irish produce allows him to satisfy his discerning international clientele