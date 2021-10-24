Chef’s Table: Four veggie favourites from a cookery legend

Darina Allen knows how to inspire confidence in the kitchen. In her new book How to Cook: the 100 Essential Recipes Everyone Should Know, published by Kyle Books, the Ballymaloe Cookery School founder delivers delicious, nutritious recipes with easy-to-follow advice that takes the fear factor out of cooking. In this extract, she delivers a feast of recipes for the vegetarians in your gatherings.

Roast cauliflower steaks with ginger and spices

Roasting is a brilliant...