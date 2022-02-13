Chef’s Table: Butter chicken and chocolate chip pancakes from Ethna Reynolds of Nook
This week, get in the mood for Valentine’s Day with these romantic recipes
Nook in Collooney, Co Sligo has gained quite the fanbase and for good reason: Ethna Reynolds, chef and owner, has created an ever-changing menu that uses fresh, local and artisan ingredients where possible, with the breakfast and lunch options helping the café to become a popular local spot.
The recipes below from Reynolds are perfect for a Valentine’s Day feast this month – the flavours are impressive but the dishes themselves are manageable enough...
