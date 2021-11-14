Chef’s Table: A trio of winning winter warmers
Soothe your soul and warm your heart with these wholesome dishes from Wade Murphy of 1826 Adare – they’re perfect for cool days
Owned by married couple Elaine and Wade Murphy, 1826 Adare occupies a quaint thatched cottage that has stood for almost 200 years in Limerick. Provenance is at the core of Murphy’s culinary ethos as he strives to regularly change the restaurant’s menu to highlight seasonal, local produce. Offering modern Irish food in an old-world setting, this charming restaurant is a must-try. For more information, head to 1826adare.ie.
Haunch of venison casserole, herb...
Subscribe from just €1 for the first month!
What's Included
With any subscription you will have access to
-
Unlimited multi-device access to our iPad, iPhone and Android Apps
-
Unlimited access to our eReader library
-
Exclusive daily insight and opinion seven days a week
-
Create alerts to never miss a subject that matters to you
-
Get access to exclusive offers for subscribers on gifts and experiences
-
Get content from Business Post, Business Post Magazines, Connected, Tatler and Food & Wine
Related Stories
Business Post’s Food&Wine wins best magazine gong at Irish Food Writing Awards
The publication is available free with the Business Post on the first Sunday of every month
‘People come here to eat, not to tell me how good they think I am’
Guillaume Lebrun has spent four decades running the kitchen at Restaurant Patrick Guilbaud, yet remains a low-profile figure. He tells Alex Meehan why he’d rather be in his kitchen than in front of a camera
Game On
Domini Kemp, our resident chef, shares some of her favourite game recipes for you to try this November
An expert’s guide to comfort cooking
Warm up with these comforting recipes from Soup Broth Bread, the new book by Rachel Allen