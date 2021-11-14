Chef’s Table: A trio of winning winter warmers

Owned by married couple Elaine and Wade Murphy, 1826 Adare occupies a quaint thatched cottage that has stood for almost 200 years in Limerick. Provenance is at the core of Murphy’s culinary ethos as he strives to regularly change the restaurant’s menu to highlight seasonal, local produce. Offering modern Irish food in an old-world setting, this charming restaurant is a must-try. For more information, head to 1826adare.ie.

