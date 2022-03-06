Cathal McBride: It’s time to discover the fresh and exuberant tastes of orange wine
Orange wines are simply white wines made in the style of reds to produce more tannic features
Even though the process has existed for thousands of years, there’s an air of mystery surrounding orange wines. The reality is actually quite straightforward. Orange (more appropriately called skin contact) wines are simply those made from white grapes in the style of reds.
To explain further, when producing red wine the grapes are crushed and their juice is left in contact with their skins. This ultimately gives the wines their tannic quality. White...
