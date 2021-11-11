Business Post’s Food&Wine wins best magazine gong at Irish Food Writing Awards
The publication is available free with the Business Post on the first Sunday of every month
The Business Post’s Food&Wine magazine picked up two wins at the inaugural Irish Food Writing Awards.
Food&Wine was judged the best magazine by the judging panel of UK food writers Charlotte Pike and Claire Finney.
Oisín Davis, spirits writer for Food&Wine magazine, was also announced as the winner of the spirits writing category at the awards night held in Fallon & Byrne in Dublin....
