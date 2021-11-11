Subscribe Today
Business Post’s Food&Wine wins best magazine gong at Irish Food Writing Awards

The publication is available free with the Business Post on the first Sunday of every month

Jordan Mooney
11th November, 2021
Oisin Davis, spirits writer for , and Gillian Nelis, deputy editor of the Business Post and editor of the magazine. Picture: Paul Sherwood

The Business Post’s Food&Wine magazine picked up two wins at the inaugural Irish Food Writing Awards.

Food&Wine was judged the best magazine by the judging panel of UK food writers Charlotte Pike and Claire Finney.

Oisín Davis, spirits writer for Food&Wine magazine, was also announced as the winner of the spirits writing category at the awards night held in Fallon & Byrne in Dublin....

